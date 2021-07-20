Arrest made after recovery of stolen bike

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Surveillance footage from a parking garage at Southern Ohio Medical Center captured two men stealing a motorcycle early Monday morning. The motorcycle belonged to Nathan Stevens, who realized it was missing when he walked into the parking garage after his shift.

Surveillance video catches man using U-Haul to steal motorcycle

On Tuesday morning, Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Zachary Gleason for receiving stolen property. Sheriff’s deputies were notified when a witness saw a motorcycle strapped down to an old truck at a Scioto County gas station. When deputies arrived, one person fled the scene and Gleason was detained.

Stevens was contacted and drove himself to the gas station. He spoke with Gleason about the motorcycle.

“He actually got the title out, signed the title and said that I sold him the bike for $3,600,” Stevens said. “He said I sold it to him three weeks ago.”

Gleason was arrested and taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear, but later confessed to stealing the motorcycle.

“Just baffled. I had no idea what to say to him. Of course, I told him that he was not telling the truth and the deputy kept asking him who sold the bike to him. He kept saying ' Nathan Stevens’ over and over again,” Stevens said.

The motorcycle is now back at Stevens’ home in Lucasville. He estimates there is thousands of dollars worth of damage to it.

“I’m just glad that it’s back. I don’t necessarily care to have it back, but I just don’t want it in the criminal’s hands. I don’t want them selling it for drugs or weapons. I’m glad to have it back, even if it’s not salvageable,” Stevens said.

Gleason is now charged with theft. Deputies are still working to locate the person who took off when approached by law enforcement at the gas station.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.