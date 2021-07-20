Advertisement

Arrest made in connection to shots fired at grocery store

BB gun pellets fired into grocery store
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made in connection to shots fired at a grocery store.

It happened at the Save-A-Lot in Sissonville on July 9. Deputies say several BB gun pellets were fired into the front doors of the store. Two glass panels were shattered.

Grocery store shooting leaves neighbors frustrated

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Damian Thompson, 18, of Sissonville, WV, was arrested for destruction of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Two other juveniles were also charged.

Deputies tell WSAZ the arrests are in relation to the damage caused by BB guns.

No one was hurt in the incident.

