‘Awful’: 13-year-old facing manslaughter charge in shooting of other teen in Lexington

It happened Tuesday morning on Lancelot Lane, near Lansdowne Drive and Wilson Downing Road.
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A 13-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after a shooting in Lexington.

It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Lancelot Lane.

Police say first responders found a 14-year-old victim dead at the scene. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Daymarcus Williams.

We’re told a 13-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

We’re working to learn exactly what happened, but after the shooting, a crowd gathered in front of one house and our crew at the scene reported hearing crying, yelling, even screaming.

One woman we talked with didn’t want to go on camera, but she described the scene as “awful.”

“It’s so sad and I feel so sorry for the family,” the woman said. “You just don’t expect something to happen so early in, well, any time of the day, but this early in the morning.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

