Advertisement

Best Virginia moving on in TBT

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Best Virginia, WVU’s alumni based team in The Basketball Tournament, turned a close game into a comfortable win over D2 at the Charleston Coliseum Monday night.

Best Virginia and D2 were tied at 41 but Best Virginia went on a 22-10 run to end the game on a Nathan Adrian 3 pointer.

Kevin Jones had 13 points and Adrian added 11 as Best Virginia advances to the regional final Wednesday night against Team 23 at 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in double shooting; woman wanted
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; police looking for woman in connection with case
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
The suspect, Maxwell Wiley of Argillite, Kentucky, was forced off of the train, and resisted...
Community picking up the pieces after semi truck pursuit
The incident happened Monday between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., officers say.
Surveillance video catches man using U-Haul to steal motorcycle
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail

Latest News

Best Virginia advances in TBT
Best Virginia advances in TBT
Herd alumni team comes up short in TBT
Herd That falls in heartbreaker at TBT
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship...
Flawless finish: Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major
Kevin Jones hits game winning layup in first round game
“Best Virginia” advances in TBT