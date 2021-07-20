Best Virginia moving on in TBT

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Best Virginia, WVU’s alumni based team in The Basketball Tournament, turned a close game into a comfortable win over D2 at the Charleston Coliseum Monday night.

Best Virginia and D2 were tied at 41 but Best Virginia went on a 22-10 run to end the game on a Nathan Adrian 3 pointer.

Kevin Jones had 13 points and Adrian added 11 as Best Virginia advances to the regional final Wednesday night against Team 23 at 9:00 p.m.

