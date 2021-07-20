Contaminant levels at new school site discussed at board meeting

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Plans are in motion to build a new school in Cabell County to house Davis Creek Elementary, which has experienced its share of flooding through the years.

The question on board members’ minds Monday night: is it safe to house students and staff at the new location?

Numbers, statistics, and levels of contaminants were among the data being thrown at board members at Monday night’s Cabell County School Board meeting surrounding risk assessments at the old Brickyard property in Barboursville.

The property was bought by the village of Barboursville in 2006, when it went under a Voluntary Remediation Program (VRP), which currently prohibits it from being used as a school.

EnviroProbe was tasked with taking new samples at the property.

Among the contaminants the company found were arsenic and naphthalene, which is a component of diesel fuel and oils.

It’s something EnviroProbe says can be contained with a vapor barrier, and it’s required on the land agreement.

The levels of arsenic found, according to EnviroProbe, are below the background arsenic concentration in West Virginia.

“There’s no risk outside of what you would get anywhere in the state, at your house, [or] at any other school in the state or the county,” said Neil Capper, Environmental Services Manager at EviroProbe.

It’s also not the first time vapor barriers have been used.

“We’ve had to implement vapor barriers in at least one school that I know of,” said Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe.

The West Virginia Office of Environmental Remediation says VRPs have been completed at Pullman Square, Expression Church, and the Parks Apartment Complex to name a few.

Then came the “gotcha” question from board members: Knowing what you know, would you feel comfortable sending your kids to school?

Capper says absolutely.

“The state signs off on all the work we do independently,” Capper told WSAZ. “If a site goes through this program and meets the residential use requirements, I would absolutely feel comfortable sending my kids to school there.”

Saxe says after they acquire the property from Barboursville, the next step is to reopen the VRP to alter the restrictions to residential use, which would allow them to build a school.

“It provides us a lot of reassurance that the property we were looking at is going to be safe for students and staff for many, many years to come,” Saxe said. “Especially after we take the necessary steps that the Department of Environmental Protection has advised.”

Another step forward to taking what used to be an industrial building, and turning it into a school for generations to come.

Saxe says he hopes construction for the new site to start in the spring of 2021.

