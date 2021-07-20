Extradition papers signed for man charged in murder of high school student

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Extradition papers have been signed for a man charged in the murder of a Capital High School student.

Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller and Commissioner Kent Carper signed the extradition papers for Dekotis Thomas, 19, of Charleston Tuesday.

Thomas is facing charges in connection to the murder of Kelvin “K.J.” Taylor.

Officials say Thomas is currently in Ohio, but will be brought back to Kanawha County to face charges.

Thomas was arrested in Akron on July 8.

According to our sister station, WOIO, U.S. Marshals tracked Thomas to a home in the 600 block of Glendora Avenue Thursday morning. U.S. Marshals say Thomas told them he had a gun.

While officers were trying to negotiate his surrender, Thomas allegedly set fire to the house and threw an item similar to a Molotov cocktail at officers.

Thomas surrendered after two hours and the house fire was extinguished by Akron police.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “This is a tragic case of the murder of a young man who had his whole life ahead of him. The U.S. Marshals Service, all across the United States will always be there to track down these violent fugitives who have no regard for the lives of others.”

“K.J.” Taylor, 18, died after a shooting April 7 in the 800 block of Central Avenue.

Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting

Police say Thomas was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron Police Department.

