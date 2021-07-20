Advertisement

Former Wayne County teacher’s aide pleads no contest to battery charge

A former teacher's aide at an elementary school in Wayne County pleaded no contest to a battery...
A former teacher's aide at an elementary school in Wayne County pleaded no contest to a battery charge Tuesday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case against a former teacher’s aide at an elementary school in Wayne County is now over.

Donna Davis pleaded no contest to a charge of battery Tuesday.

Court officials say two other charges against the former aide were dropped.

Davis has been ordered to pay a $200 fine and court costs.

The incident happened at Kellogg Elementary in September of 2019. Davis is no longer an employee at the school.

In a video of the incident obtained by WSAZ, Davis is seen grabbing a student who has special needs and throwing him to the ground.

Tuesday, the family of the student released a statement to WSAZ that read in part, “Today there was no justice. No weight lifted, no easing of the mind. Today it was just over.”

