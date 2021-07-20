Advertisement

Gun sales to continue at Putnam business, for now

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge ruled Monday that Valley Outdoors can continue to sell firearms -- for now.

“I feel uneasy but encouraged,” said owner Glenn Yeager.

The temporary injunction was filed after the Putnam County Board of Zoning Appeals denied after Yeager’s request for a variance from the ordinance was denied in a 2-1 vote a few weeks ago.

“I don’t even know why we’re here,” he said. “I’m just trying to do the right thing.”

Valley Outdoors is located along Mount Vernon Road, and that stretch of the unincorporated area of the county is considered C1. It doesn’t allow guns to be sold within 300 feet of a church, school or residential building.

Yeager even took the stand in circuit court on Monday to tell a judge about his experience opening the business, including a verbal understanding he had with a former county employee.

County lawyers point out that the land was initially designated for an apartment complex and say proper paperwork wasn’t filed to allow for a special land use permit.

“I don’t think they intended for retail firearms to be a problem,” Yeager said. “I do think that pawn shops could be. We don’t want your weed eater, we don’t want your neighbor’s weed eater. We just want to be left alone to run a clean legal shop.”

Yeager holds a position on the Planning Commission and says the language could be a little more clear. His lawyer argues that the list of ordinances posted on the county website weren’t current.

At a public hearing in early July, some neighbors voiced concerns over safety, saying they didn’t feel comfortable living near a firearm store.

WSAZ reached out to the nearby daycare. The owner tells us she’s watching the process closely and would prefer to not comment on the situation until she knows more.

In the meantime, gun sales will continue until an agreement or final decision can be reached.

“It’s been like trying to fight with one arm behind my back,” Yeager said. “Gloves are off, I’m done. We’re open.”

To see our previous coverage, click here.

