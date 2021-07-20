Advertisement

Herd That falls in heartbreaker at TBT

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Herd That, Marshall’s alumni based team in The Basketball Tournament, saw their run in Charleston come to an end in a 74-71 loss to Team 23.

Herd That had trailed by as many as 14 points but put together a torrid comeback fueled by Jon Elmore’s 28 points to have a couple of chances to win the game at the Charleston Coliseum. Two empty possesions gave Team 23 a shot to win it with :02 on the shot clock. Team 23′s Craig Sword found himself open for a 27 footer at the end of the shot clock to propel them to the win.

Team 23 advancs to the regional final on Wednesday at the Coliseum.

