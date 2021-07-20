Advertisement

How loud is too loud?

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As people begin to go to live concerts, light fireworks and get back to normal we need to remember that some things can effect our hearing.

Dr. Rebecca Brashears from Ascent Audiology and Hearing answers the question, ‘How loud is too loud?’ She shares ways we can save our hearing and protect our eardrums from any trauma this summer.

To make an appointment you can call 304-948-5565, you can head over to their website or their Facebook page.

