Advertisement

Judge exonerates man who served 20 years in Georgia slayings

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - A judge has dismissed all charges against a man convicted of the 1985 slayings of a couple at a south Georgia church, exonerating him after he spent two decades behind bars.

Dennis Perry’s attorneys say Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett on Monday granted a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case.

Scarlett last year gave Perry the chance for a new trial after DNA recovered from the crime scene matched a different suspect. He also ordered Perry’s release from prison while prosecutors decided whether to refile charges.

A district attorney who took office in January decided not to pursue the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in double shooting; woman wanted
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; police looking for woman in connection with case
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
The suspect, Maxwell Wiley of Argillite, Kentucky, was forced off of the train, and resisted...
Community picking up the pieces after semi truck pursuit
The incident happened Monday between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., officers say.
Surveillance video catches man using U-Haul to steal motorcycle
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail

Latest News

FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
Afghans who helped US being evacuated to Virginia Army base
5-year-old ejected from car in Scioto County
5-year-old ejected from car in Scioto County
President Joe Biden said Monday that his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to...
Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden calls Jordan king a loyal ally in ‘tough neighborhood’
Best Virginia advances in TBT
Best Virginia advances in TBT