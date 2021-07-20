Advertisement

Lazy, Hazy days of summer

Summer doldrums allows haze to build
The National Weather Service in Charleston said the smoke is affecting air quality, minor visibility issues and hazy skies.
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The haze level thickened on Tuesday as the early fog lifted and light winds limited dispersion. The resulting higher concentration of “dirty, musty” air makes for a less than perfect atmosphere to breathe for asthmatic’s and the elderly. The flip side of the coin unveils the advantage of the haze in sponsoring dramatic sunrises and sunsets. Now since the “solution to pollution is dilution” it will take a nice rain or brisk day long wind to diffuse the rain away.

But rain and wind are not in the forecast rather after a fair and warm night Wednesday’s skies will trend partly sunny and hazy. A passing afternoon front offers the chance of a passing thundershower as highs make the mid 80s.

Thursday through Saturday hot sun by day and warm star shine at night with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s.

The next chance of significant rain will come by Sunday and Monday when a new shot of humidity figures to produce some showers and thunderstorms, but that is almost a week away. So until then enjoy the “lazy, hazy, crazy days” of summer and as always kids slap on that SPF 30 before heading to the pool!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

