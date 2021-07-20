Advertisement

New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators

FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday announced new requirements for U.S. pipeline operators to bolster cybersecurity following a May ransomware attack that disrupted gas delivery across the East Coast.

In a statement, DHS said it would require operators of federally designated critical pipelines to implement “specific mitigation measures” to prevent ransomware attacks and other cyber intrusions. Operators must also implement contingency plans and conduct what the department calls a “cybersecurity architecture design review.”

It’s the latest response by the Biden administration to a series of ransomware attacks and intrusions hitting critical U.S. infrastructure and raising fears about American cybersecurity.

DHS did not immediately release further details about the guidance, which comes after another directive issued weeks after the May 7 attack on Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline. That attack led to the shutdown of a system delivering about 45% of the gasoline consumed along the East Coast and sparked long lines and gas shortages in several states.

Colonial paid an estimated $4.4 million ransom, most of which was eventually recovered by the Justice Department. The FBI has blamed the attack on a Russia-based gang of hackers using the DarkSide ransomware variant.

The Biden administration has repeatedly accused Russia of granting safe haven to criminal gangs and trying to steal from government agencies and private organizations in various sectors. It imposed sanctions in April for a range of activities including hacking.

Russia has broadly denied being involved in cyberattacks of U.S. institutions, decrying “unfounded accusations” in a statement last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in double shooting; woman wanted
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; police looking for woman in connection with case
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
The incident happened Monday between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., officers say.
Surveillance video catches man using U-Haul to steal motorcycle
The suspect, Maxwell Wiley of Argillite, Kentucky, was forced off of the train, and resisted...
Community picking up the pieces after semi truck pursuit

Latest News

The state and local governments say distribution companies did not have proper controls to flag...
4 companies on verge of $26 billion deal to settle US opioid lawsuits
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Blue Origin’s Bezos reaches space on 1st passenger flight
Crews are getting the final touches ready, and President Joe Biden's animatronic will be ready...
Biden animatronic to make debut in Disney’s Hall of Presidents
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
White House to host Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers