New principal named at Hurricane High School, mayor says

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new principal has been named at Hurricane High School, Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards confirmed Monday night.

Josh Caldwell has been named to the school’s top spot, according to the mayor.

Caldwell, who previously served as principal at Buffalo High School, replaces former HHS Principal Paul E. McClanahan who took a position at the Putnam County Board of Education Office, Edwards said. McClanahan’s transfer was listed on the Putnam County School Board agenda Monday night.

“I am very excited to have Josh Caldwell as the principal of Hurricane High School. He is a great guy that loves Hurricane and will be an awesome principal. I look forward to working with him,” Mayor Edwards said Monday night.

Caldwell, according to the mayor, graduated from Hurricane High School in 1995.

