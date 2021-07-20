Advertisement

Olympics 2020: Virginia ‘Ginny’ Thrasher

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ginny Thrasher is an American rifle shooter that took the world by storm when she won the first gold medal for the United States back in 2016. Ginny graduated from West Virginia University and was a standout for the Mountaineer Rifle Team.

We caught up with Ginny Thrasher about being an alternate for this years games but also took a trip down memory lane. Ginny shares some great advice for young athletes, shares where she kept her gold medal when she was back at WVU and how she is ready for anything this year.

To keep with Ginny you can follow her on all social media platforms, @ginnythrasher.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in double shooting; woman wanted
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; police looking for woman in connection with case
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
The incident happened Monday between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., officers say.
Surveillance video catches man using U-Haul to steal motorcycle
The suspect, Maxwell Wiley of Argillite, Kentucky, was forced off of the train, and resisted...
Community picking up the pieces after semi truck pursuit

Latest News

Dr. Rebecca Brashears from Ascent Audiology and Hearing answers the question, ‘How loud is too...
How loud is too loud?
Kings Island luxury campground opens
Kings Island luxury campground opens
5-yr. old thrown from crash, 2 other children injured
5-yr. old thrown from crash, 2 other children injured
Two state chase ends in arrest
Two state chase ends in arrest