Olympics 2020: Virginia ‘Ginny’ Thrasher

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ginny Thrasher is an American rifle shooter that took the world by storm when she won the first gold medal for the United States back in 2016. Ginny graduated from West Virginia University and was a standout for the Mountaineer Rifle Team.

We caught up with Ginny Thrasher about being an alternate for this years games but also took a trip down memory lane. Ginny shares some great advice for young athletes, shares where she kept her gold medal when she was back at WVU and how she is ready for anything this year.

To keep with Ginny you can follow her on all social media platforms, @ginnythrasher.

