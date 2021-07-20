Troopers: 5-year-old child among four hurt in crash; ‘impairment suspected’

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 5-year-old child was flown to the hospital Monday evening after a high-speed crash involving a woman who troopers say appeared to have been impaired.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash also sent the driver and two other passengers to the hospital.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. Monday on state Route 104 near the intersection of state Route 73 in the McDermott area.

Troopers say a woman in her late 20s from Lucasville was driving south in a minivan at a high rate of speed when she went off the left side of the roadway and hit several trees.

The 5-year-old child was ejected from the van and flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The driver and two more kids had to be rescued from the van by fire crews at the scene. They were taken to SOMC with possibly serious injuries.

According to the release, “impairment is suspected.”

