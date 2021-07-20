Advertisement

Two chili cookoff events joining forces

The event will take place on Nov. 13, right next to Living Memorial Park in Nitro.
The event will take place on Nov. 13, right next to Living Memorial Park in Nitro.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two longtime chili cookoffs are joining forces. The crews behind Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales and Smoke on the Water decided to create a joint event in November. It’s called Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales: Smoke on the Water Edition.

The money raised from this duet-style event will be split between the two organizations: HospiceCare and Dog Bless. The event will take place on Nov. 13, right next to Living Memorial Park in Nitro.

The event will feature hot chili crisp cool beer, as well as a nod to Cassie Johnson, the Charleston Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty back last December.

The annual local heroes chili category will be named in Johnson’s honor.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
Man arrested in double shooting; woman wanted
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; police looking for woman in connection with case
A 5-year-old child was flown to the hospital Monday evening after a high-speed crash involving...
Troopers: 5-year-old child among four seriously hurt in crash; ‘impairment suspected’
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
The incident happened Monday between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., officers say.
Surveillance video catches man using U-Haul to steal motorcycle

Latest News

Tuesday’s blast was to loosen up rock and dirt for a new road contour on the St. Albans exit...
Blasting, rolling road blocks begin near St. Albans-Nitro Bridge
The West Virginia Auditor’s Office is looking into possible misuse of funds by the Kanawha...
W.Va. Auditor’s Office looking into possible fiscal impropriety by the KCEAA
Extradition papers signed for man charged in murder of high school student
Contractors are currently working on new approach ramps for the bridge project and conducting...
I64 blasting construction work