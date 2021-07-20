Two chili cookoff events joining forces

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two longtime chili cookoffs are joining forces. The crews behind Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales and Smoke on the Water decided to create a joint event in November. It’s called Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales: Smoke on the Water Edition.

The money raised from this duet-style event will be split between the two organizations: HospiceCare and Dog Bless. The event will take place on Nov. 13, right next to Living Memorial Park in Nitro.

The event will feature hot chili crisp cool beer, as well as a nod to Cassie Johnson, the Charleston Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty back last December.

The annual local heroes chili category will be named in Johnson’s honor.

