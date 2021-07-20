Two-state chase ends in arrest

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is in custody after a two-state police chase Monday night.

Ironton Police have charged Adam Ray with failure to comply with order of police officer, assault of police officer, and several traffic violations.

Police say the chase started in Greenup County, Kentucky. That is where Greenup County Sheriff’s deputies recognized Ray, who had warrants out for his arrest, and he took off. They say he went on to U.S. 52 into Ironton before the chase ended near the intersection of 3rd Street and Marion Pike in Coal Grove.

They chased him from Greenup into Ironton. Ironton PD then joined the chase and took over the pursuit.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers used stop sticks to end the chase.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department also helped with the call.

It is not clear at this time how old Ray is or where he is from.

Ray is being held in Lawrence County Jail.

