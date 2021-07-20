W.Va. Auditor’s Office looking into possible fiscal impropriety by the KCEAA

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Auditor’s Office is looking into possible misuse of funds by the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA).

Tom Susman, a KCEAA spokesperson, said Tuesday that the state Auditor’s Office has requested the KCEAA to preserve its operating records.

“We are fully cooperating with that request,” Susman said in a release.

Earlier this month, Susman said an employee contacted the KCEAA’s board about allegations involving misuse of the employee relations fund.

Investigation underway involving possible misuse of funds

This fund is contributed to by employees for the KCEAA Christmas party and other private events where public money can’t be used, Susman said. Investigators say it appears unlikely any county funds were involved in any potential misuse.

The KCEAA personnel committee has met to review the allegations and is conducting an investigation. The personnel committee voted to approve an audit of the employee relations fund that is ongoing by an outside organization.

A final report will be presented to the KCEAA personnel committee and board on July 28. That meeting is open to the public.

