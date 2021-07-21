Aiming for Gold: Patrick Sunderman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When the Olympics start on July 23rd, make sure you watch for Patrick Sunderman! He is aiming for the gold this year in Tokyo.

Patrick is a West Virginia University graduate who was on the Rifle Team and was a former member of the West Virginia National Guard. He spent a lot of time in the mountain state training and serving.

You can watch Patrick Sunderman in the Smallbore 50m rifle event along with the rest of Team USA on Saturday July 24th.

