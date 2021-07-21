Advertisement

Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.(Source: Facebook/City of Tarrant)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) — A white city leader in Alabama was captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting.

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.

Warning: This story contains a video with profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Bryant says he won’t apologize and might run for mayor.

Others are calling for his resignation.

Standing up from his council seat during a public session and referring to a Black female council member, Bryant asked: “Do we have a house (n-word) in here?”

Some in the audience gasped at his use of the phrase.

Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old child was flown to the hospital Monday evening after a high-speed crash involving...
Troopers: 5-year-old child among four seriously hurt in crash; ‘impairment suspected’
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
Ironton Police have charged Adam Ray with failure to comply with order of police officer,...
Two-state chase ends in arrest
Man arrested in double shooting; woman wanted
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; police looking for woman in connection with case
Dr. Marsh discusses mask guidance in schools for upcoming school year

Latest News

The dog, named Ollie, had to be exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a...
Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea
Hope To was personally greeted by Gov. Justice and Babydog at the Governor’s Mansion in...
Another West Virginian wins new truck through Do it for Babydog Vaccination Sweepstakes
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
An officer took quick action to save a trapped family from their burning home on Monday.
BODYCAM: Officer saves trapped family from burning home