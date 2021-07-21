Advertisement

BODYCAM: Officer saves trapped family from burning home

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (CNN) - A police officer is being praised for his bravery after he risked his life to save others Monday.

Check out a bodycam video showing officer Mark Conklin running towards a house engulfed in flames.

Police say children and an adult were trapped in the home.

Despite standing next to the extreme heat, Conklin directed the trapped occupants to jump from the upstairs window, catching them as they came down.

Police Chief Tim Jackson said Conklin’s actions were “one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism and exemplary service” he has seen.

The house occupants were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other serious injuries were sustained. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

A 5-year-old child was flown to the hospital Monday evening after a high-speed crash involving...
Troopers: 5-year-old child among four seriously hurt in crash; ‘impairment suspected’
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
Ironton Police have charged Adam Ray with failure to comply with order of police officer,...
Two-state chase ends in arrest
Man arrested in double shooting; woman wanted
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; police looking for woman in connection with case
Dr. Marsh discusses mask guidance in schools for upcoming school year

Latest News

The dog, named Ollie, had to be exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a...
Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea
Hope To was personally greeted by Gov. Justice and Babydog at the Governor’s Mansion in...
Another West Virginian wins new truck through Do it for Babydog Vaccination Sweepstakes
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast