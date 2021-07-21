Chick-fil-A expanding in the Kanawha Valley

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A second Chick-fil-A will be opening in South Charleston in the Park Place development location, officials announced Wednesday.

The shopping plaza will be on the property right off the I-64 westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. The city’s municipal building commission purchased the fly ash pond site in December of 2017.

Tom Minturn, a native of Ansted, West Virginia, has served as owner and operator of the Southridge Center location from its opening in September 2011.

The Southridge Center and Park Place location will operate under the same ownership and executive team.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Charleston area for the past nine years after feeling called to return home and make a difference in the community,” said Tom Minturn. “I look forward to this new and exciting chapter of serving the Kanawha Valley, expanding our influence, providing more jobs, and making a lasting difference as we strive to become Charleston and South Charleston’s most caring business.”

More information will be announced as details are confirmed.

