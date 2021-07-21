Advertisement

Community on boil advisory for up to 14 days

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Conserving water has become a way of life for Seth Davidson.

“At least every other month, the pump goes out. A part breaks or it goes down, it burns up or what have you,” Davidson said.

He lives in Alum Creek and is a customer of the Lincoln County Public Service District (PSD).

Some days, he has no water at all or is forced to boil what he does have.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Davidson said.

However, now the frustration will continue for longer than it normally does.

A notice issued by the Lincoln PSD says customers will be under a boil water advisory for 10 to 14 days.

The letter says a water problem occurred at Starlight, West Virginia, and customers of Starlight and Davidson Drive are affected.

It doesn’t go into specifics. However, it does say there is a high probability of water contamination, and testing has not occurred to confirm or deny the presence of contamination in the water.

In the meantime, a fire truck will supply water.

“We only have the amount of water that’s in the line. We don’t know when that runs out. I suppose we can take a really fast shower, but that’s about it. We have enough confidence to wash hands and flush toilets,” Davidson said.

However, drinking and brushing teeth are off limits.

“Truth be told, many of us don’t feel safe drinking our water on a regular basis,” Davidson said.

We reached out to the Lincoln PSD for comment, but they declined to comment.

