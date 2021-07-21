Advertisement

Crews on scene of fire at Hobet Coal Mine

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene Tuesday night of a fire at the Hobet Coal Mine, according to Boone County dispatchers.

According to the Danville Fire Department, the main office building is on fire.

Officials say crews from every fire department in Boone County are on scene. Crews from Lincoln and Logan Counties are also on scene.

No injuries are reported in the fire.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

