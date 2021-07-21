Family of victim hoping case isn’t forgotten two weeks after homicide

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two weeks after a man was found killed near the Lawrence-Martin County line, a mourning family is praying whoever’s responsible doesn’t get away with it.

“That’s pure evil walking this earth that done him the way they done him,” the victim’s niece, Joni Daniel, said.

Relatives say the body of 58-year-old Carl Daniels was found July 6 in the Peach Orchard Community along Route 2033 in a vacant building that’s littered with trash and graffiti.

Kentucky State Police are not yet saying the exact cause of death but called the case a homicide after the autopsy, which took place the day after the body was found.

On Tuesday, KSP Public Affairs Officer Michael Coleman told WSAZ they don’t have an update on the case, other than to say items have been sent for DNA testing, and they’re awaiting those test results.

“I don’t have the slightest clue who would do this,” the victim’s niece, Chandra Daniel, said, “but for them to be living and breathing among us, it’s a little terrifying not knowing what’s out there.”

Joni acknowledges even before this, the end of Daniels life didn’t play out the way any of them wanted.

She says in a seven-year span, his wife, son, and daughter died. She says Daniels was shattered, turned to drugs, and was arrested multiple times.

“He just went down the wrong way, but he was human,” Joni said. “I had to distance myself. It was really hard, but he was still my uncle, and I still loved him very much.”

She says no one deserves to have their life ended this way.

“He was a human being that did not deserve this in any way,” Joni said.

Relatives hope the community also remembers the positives. Joni say her uncle worked for a funeral home, a body shop, and was quick to help others.

“I don’t want this pushed back in the corner and forgotten about,” Joni said.

The family is planning to raise money so they can offer a cash reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

