Head-on crash kills at least one

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A fatality has been reported following a head-on crash outside of Oak Hill.

The Jackson Post of Highway Patrol says the call came in just before 11:15 a.m.

Officials say the crash involved two cars along Slab Hill Road just off State Route 279.

One death has been confirmed.

Further details have not been released.

