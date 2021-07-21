Head-on crash kills at least one

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A fatality has been reported following a head-on crash outside of Oak Hill.

The Jackson Post of Highway Patrol says the call came in just before 11:15 a.m.

Officials say the crash involved two cars along Slab Hill Road just off State Route 279.

One death has been confirmed.

Further details have not been released.

