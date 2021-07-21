Advertisement

Inactive coal tipple catches fire

A coal tipple being demolished caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Logan County.
A coal tipple being demolished caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Logan County.(Main Island VFD/WVOW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An inactive coal tipple that was in the process of being demolished caught fire Tuesday, according to WVOW Radio.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Crews from several different departments were on the scene along state Route 44 in Stirrat for more than three hours.

According to information from WVOW, the fire was believed to have been caused by slag from a cutting torch.

The tipple has been there since the 1970s.

