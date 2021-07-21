It’s national hot dog day

(CNN) - Wednesday is national hot dog day.

The national hot dog and sausage council estimates Americans consume as many as 20 billion hot dogs each year.

What’s not to love?

It is easy to cook - in the microwave, on the stove, or over a fire and it’s the perfect food while watching a game or on the go.

Topping choices are endless.

From ketchup, mustard, relish, and onions to mayo, cheese, chili and sauerkraut.

You might be able to score a deal on a dog Wednesday.

Hot dogs are just a dollar at Circle K or Seven-Eleven.

Also, hot dogs are buy one, get one for five cents at participating Nathan’s famous locations.

If you’re celebrating, share on social media using hashtag national hot dog day.

