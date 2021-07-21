Man arrested in robbery investigation, additional arrests expected

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is facing robbery charges and additional arrests are expected in connection to an incident that occurred Monday in Pike County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say Billy Adkins is charged with first-degree robbery and is in the Pike County Detention Center.

Troopers say it happened on Sycamore Road. Investigators say that several people were attempting to take property from a residence there.

During the incident, troopers say a man was shot. One of the people allegedly fired several shots in the direction of the victim.

According to investigators, it put several other people at the residence in danger, including a 7-month-old.

Adkins is currently the only one charged in the case and is only facing a robbery charge. However, troopers are still searching for others involved and say additional arrests are expected in the case.

