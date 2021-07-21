Advertisement

Man arrested in robbery investigation, additional arrests expected

(Source: Raycom images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is facing robbery charges and additional arrests are expected in connection to an incident that occurred Monday in Pike County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say Billy Adkins is charged with first-degree robbery and is in the Pike County Detention Center.

Troopers say it happened on Sycamore Road. Investigators say that several people were attempting to take property from a residence there.

During the incident, troopers say a man was shot. One of the people allegedly fired several shots in the direction of the victim.

According to investigators, it put several other people at the residence in danger, including a 7-month-old.

Adkins is currently the only one charged in the case and is only facing a robbery charge. However, troopers are still searching for others involved and say additional arrests are expected in the case.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old child was flown to the hospital Monday evening after a high-speed crash involving...
Troopers: 5-year-old child among four seriously hurt in crash; ‘impairment suspected’
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
Ironton Police have charged Adam Ray with failure to comply with order of police officer,...
Two-state chase ends in arrest
Man arrested in double shooting; woman wanted
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; police looking for woman in connection with case
Head-on crash kills at least one

Latest News

Shawn P. Koster, 46, of Ironton, was found guilty on 30 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with...
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting minor
On Monday, July 19, 2021, Charles Cook Jr., was located in Berkeley County, West Virginia and...
Second arrest made following stabbing at motel
I77S near MacCorkle Ave Exit SB in Charleston the slow lane is shut down due to accident.
Rollover crash involving tractor-trailer reported along I-77 South
Car seat safety
Car seat safety