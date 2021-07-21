Man found guilty of sexually assaulting minor

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man was found guilty of several charges involving unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

Shawn P. Koster, 46, of Ironton was found guilty on 30 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The guilty verdict was returned Tuesday after a two-day jury trial in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Investigators say Koster engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a minor when the child was only 14 years old.

Sentencing has been set for 8 a.m. Aug. 2.

