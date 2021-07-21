Advertisement

Paralympian withdraws after request for mom’s help denied

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — American swimmer Becca Meyers has pulled out of the Paralympics because she says the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee won’t let her bring her mother to Tokyo as her personal care assistant.

Meyers is deaf and blind as the result of a rare genetic disorder.

She won three gold medals at the last Paralympics.

In a statement explaining her withdrawal, she said the USOPC had approved her mother to act as her assistant at all international meets since 2017.

The USOPC said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are increased restrictions on delegation size at the Tokyo Games and that has left the federation only one slot for a PCA who will have to assist 34 Paralympic swimmers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old child was flown to the hospital Monday evening after a high-speed crash involving...
Troopers: 5-year-old child among four seriously hurt in crash; ‘impairment suspected’
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
Ironton Police have charged Adam Ray with failure to comply with order of police officer,...
Two-state chase ends in arrest
Man arrested in double shooting; woman wanted
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; police looking for woman in connection with case
Dr. Marsh discusses mask guidance in schools for upcoming school year

Latest News

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a...
Dow plant ‘chemical incident’ in Texas prompts shelter order
PRESTONSBURG NEW POLICE CHIEF SWORN IN
PRESTONSBURG NEW POLICE CHIEF SWORN IN
FLOYD SENIOR CENTER REOPENS
FLOYD SENIOR CENTER REOPENS
TRAFFIC ALERT FOR BLASTING ALONG I-64
TRAFFIC ALERT FOR BLASTING ALONG I-64
Teddy provided hope for first responders at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
Group helps comfort dog injured at Fla. condo collapse return home