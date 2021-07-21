Advertisement

Petition to recall Chesapeake mayor ruled invalid

A petition to recall Mayor Kim Oldaker has been ruled invalid by the Lawrence County Board of Elections.((Source: Pixabay))
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A petition to recall Chesapeake Mayor Kim Oldaker has been ruled invalid by the Lawrence County Board of Elections.

Recall petitions are only valid if a municipality has a charter specifically allowing them, which Chesapeake, Ohio, does not.

The Board of Elections says petitioners are welcome to continue their crusade against Oldaker. They’ll just have to run the recall through the court system instead.

