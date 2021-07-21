Advertisement

Preventative care at Pleasant Valley Hospital Regional Health Center

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More and more people are getting back to their normal lives as we navigate life through the pandemic and a lot of people are catching up with their missed doctors appointment.

Dr. Kylen Whipp from Pleasant Valley Hospital Regional Health Center shares the importance of preventative care and how the pandemic has effected those who need it most.

To make an appointment you can call 304-675-4500, you can visit their website and you can follow them on their Facebook page.

Dr. Marsh discusses mask guidance in schools for upcoming school year

