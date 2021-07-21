Proposal to change lot from residential to commercial headed to county commission

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the fourth time, the Putnam County Commission will vote on whether to approve or deny the change of one property’s zoning ordinance in Hurricane.

The Putnam County Planning commission voted Tuesday to recommend that the change be approved by the county commission.

“It’s our duty as a planning commission to take up any action that would be requested of us,” Planning Commission President Jacob Pack said. “Whenever someone would come to put an application in, we have (a duty) to address it and that’s why we exist.”

The property sits empty along Mount Vernon Rd. Right now, only a single-family home or duplex is allowed to be built there because it is zoned as a residential lot. However, the owner of the property is hoping the county commission will approve a zoning change to make the property commercial so a business can be built instead.

“We have zoning laws for a reason, zoning laws are made to protect our property values and to keep our neighborhoods, neighborhoods and commercial, commercial,” nearby neighbor Chuck Stump said.

Several neighbors spoke during the planning commission meeting, saying the change would decrease their property values and bring more traffic along the already-narrow road.

“Enough is enough and right now its starting to smell awful funny,” Stump said. “Why are they bending over backwards, why do they continue to take all these applications.”

Planning commission members say their board has new faces and there is a new commissioner: Brian Ellis, so the outcome could be different this time around.

The recommendation will be brought to the county commissioners at their next meeting on July 29.

