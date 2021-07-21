Rollover crash involving tractor-trailer reported along I-77 South

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The slow lane of traffic along I-77 South has been shut down Wednesday near the MacCorkle Avenue exit following an accident.

Emergency crews have responded to the crash involving a tractor-trailer that veered off the road and rolled over.

One lane southbound lane is shut down at this time near the 95 mile marker.

I77S near MacCorkle Ave Exit SB in Charleston the slow lane is shut down due to accident. (WSAZ)

No further details have been released, including if anyone was injured.

