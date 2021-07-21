Second arrest made following stabbing at motel

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday a second arrest was made in connection to a stabbing that West Virginia State Police says happened at a motel in the Ranson area.

Charles Cook Jr., was located in Berkeley County, West Virginia Monday and charged with second degree murder.

On Tuesday, July 6, Amanda Frey was located in Berkeley County, West Virginia and charged with concealment of a deceased human body.

According to state police, James ‘Jimmy’ Kerns was reported missing to law enforcement on May 30.

Kerns was last seen in the Ranson area on or about May 25 and was known to frequent a motel along Jefferson Terrace Road.

During the investigation, troopers learned of a fight that took place within a motel room. Troopers say Kerns was stabbed and ultimately died from his injuries.

