HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Vintage Theatre Company’s Rustic Mechanicals are West Virginia’s only Shakespeare Troupe. The troupe, comprised entirely of West Virginia artists, produces three tours a year, hosts several special events, and runs a high school Apprentice Troupe.

You can watch their play Friday at 7 p.m. at Valley Park in Hurricane.

