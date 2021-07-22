Advertisement

‘Armed and dangerous’ man on the run; reward offered for his capture

Anthony G. Davis, 33, of Salem Center, Ohio, is wanted after a pursuit that started in Vinton...
Anthony G. Davis, 33, of Salem Center, Ohio, is wanted after a pursuit that started in Vinton County and ended in the Painter Ridge area of Meigs County.(Meigs County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man who deputies describe as armed and dangerous is on the run after a multi-county pursuit Wednesday evening throughout southeast Ohio.

Anthony G. Davis, 33, of Salem Center, Ohio, is wanted after the incident that started in Vinton County and ended in the Painter Ridge area of Meigs County.

Davis is described as 5 feet 10 and about 200 pounds. He has green eyes, red hair and a red beard. Deputies say Davis is believed to be in the west end of Meigs County in the Salem Center/Langsville area.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said a $1,000 reward for information leading up to Davis’s capture is being offered by an outside source.

Investigators say the pursuit started on state Route 32 in Vinton County and involved a 2006 Cadillac CTS that had been spray painted black. The pursuit continued through parts of Gallia County before the vehicle was disabled by stop sticks in Meigs County. Deputies say Davis got out and ran into a wooded area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-992-4682. They’re asked to leave a call back number if they want to be considered for the cash reward.

