Best Virginia falls in regional final in TBT

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a game of runs, Team 23 had the latest run to end Best Virginia’s quest for one million dollars in The Basketball Tournament.

Team 23 took a 7 point lead into the locker room at halftime and looked to be taking control but Best Virginia turned things around in the 3rd quarter and took its biggest lead at 9 points.

But Team 23 got a spark from leading scorer Marcus Hall who changed the game as the Elam Ending neared. The point total to get to was 74 and Hall went on his own personal run to give them a 73-67 lead.

Daniel Ochefu hit the game winning layup to set the final score of 75-67.

Best Virginia had four players in double figures led by Kevin Jones with 14 and Nathan Adrian with 12.

