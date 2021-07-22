Bohzi’s Gym Nest on Studio 3
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Gymnast Caden Spender is a national champion with hopes of one day making it to the Olympics.
His mom, Hrabrina Spencer, thinks Caden can do it. That’s not just a proud mom talking, she knows from personal experience what it takes.
While many athletes with these goals end up leaving the area for training, Caden tells Susan Nicholas he has a unique opportunity right here in Huntington.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.