Bohzi’s Gym Nest on Studio 3

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Gymnast Caden Spender is a national champion with hopes of one day making it to the Olympics.

His mom, Hrabrina Spencer, thinks Caden can do it. That’s not just a proud mom talking, she knows from personal experience what it takes.

While many athletes with these goals end up leaving the area for training, Caden tells Susan Nicholas he has a unique opportunity right here in Huntington.

