Cabinet members ask board to remove WVSU president

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Less than a year into her tenure, members of West Virginia State University president’s senior Cabinet are seeking her removal, officials report.

The request was made last week in a letter to the school’s Board of Governors expressing “no confidence” in President Nicole Pride, the first woman to lead the historically Black school since its founding in 1891.

The letter, obtained by the newspaper from an anonymous source, was signed by the university’s provost, general counsel and top financial official, along with its vice president overseeing university advancement and its vice president overseeing research and public service. That’s more than half of the members of Pride’s senior Cabinet, according to the university’s website.

The Cabinet members in their letter complained of “condescending and abusive dialogue” by Pride and “retaliatory practices.”

