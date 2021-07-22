Advertisement

Competitive swimmers share what they eat

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Olympic athletes burn a lot of calories... especially swimmers.

The highly aerobic nature of the sport combined with swimming in cold water increase hunger pains.

WSAZ asked local competitive swimmers if they can eat anything they want. Henry Sheils from Huntington is a four-time state champ. He says he likes cereal with chocolate milk.

National champ Tim Stollings from Prichard just competed in the Olympic Trials. He says he likes to eat steak, potatoes, and drink the occasional Dr. Pepper.

Both swimmers have their sights set on the Olympics one day.

