COVID-19 W.Va. | 14 additional deaths reported

(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eleven of the 14 COVID-19 related deaths reported Thursday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate, officials say.

Those deaths were a 76-year old male from Fayette County, a 97-year old male from Lincoln County, a 63-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Jackson County, an 80-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Marion County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year old female from Nicholas County, an 81-year old female from Monongalia County, and an 85-year old male from Berkeley County. These deaths ranged from December 2020 through July 2021.

An additional two deaths will be included on Friday’s dashboard as part of the data reconciliation with the official death certificate once verification is complete.

The three new deaths reported were a 38-year old male from Fayette County, a 41-year old male from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Berkeley County.

1,225 cases of COVID-19 are currently considered active in the state.

As of Thursday, there have been 3,085,832 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 165,524 total cases and 2,934 deaths.

161,365 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Of the eligible population, 67 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly 60 percent are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,522), Berkeley (12,969), Boone (2,188), Braxton (1,035), Brooke (2,255), Cabell (8,997), Calhoun (399), Clay (544), Doddridge (648), Fayette (3,585), Gilmer (891), Grant (1,321), Greenbrier (2,916), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,860), Hardy (1,588), Harrison (6,270), Jackson (2,280), Jefferson (4,824), Kanawha (15,586), Lewis (1,324), Lincoln (1,612), Logan (3,316), Marion (4,699), Marshall (3,562), Mason (2,092), McDowell (1,655), Mercer (5,238), Mineral (3,005), Mingo (2,795), Monongalia (9,452), Monroe (1,229), Morgan (1,256), Nicholas (1,935), Ohio (4,332), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (960), Pocahontas (682), Preston (2,972), Putnam (5,402), Raleigh (7,136), Randolph (2,872), Ritchie (768), Roane (669), Summers (868), Taylor (1,305), Tucker (549), Tyler (754), Upshur (2007), Wayne (3,204), Webster (587), Wetzel (1,403), Wirt (469), Wood (7,993), Wyoming (2,083).

