Firefighters say fire is suspicious in Clay County

Fire destroyed an abandoned house on Pumpkin Ridge in Clay County.
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An early morning fire destroyed a house on Pumpkin Ridge.

Firefighters from the Big Otter Volunteer Fire Department were called out around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors noticed the fire and called Clay County 911.

The grandson of the property owner told WSAZ that the house had been abandoned for several years.

Firefighters say the fire is suspicious because no utilities were hooked up to the home, so the state fire marshal will be called in to determine a cause.

At about the same time, there was a second abandoned structure fire in the town of Clay which was also a total loss.

