Former Olympic wrestler from Huntington trains future Olympians

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Former Olympic wrestler Ken Chertow grew up in Huntington.

Back in the ‘80′s, he won just about every state title, and broke a lot of record along the way.

This summer, he returned to town to train future Olympians. Chertow says he enjoys coming back to where his career began.

Chertow’s journey is on display on the walls of Huntington High School and in the wrestling room at school.

The two-time sate champion went on to become a three-time All American at Penn State before making the 1988 United States Olympic team in Seoul, South Korea. Chertow was representing the United States at the age on 21 at the Olympics.

He’s been training the next generation of Olympic hopefuls ever since. Chertow runs a wrestling club in Pennsylvania, but finds time to put on camps.

