Hobet Mine fire under investigation

A fire is now under investigation at the former Hobet Mine site.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire at the former Hobet Mine Wednesday night is being investigated.

The Danville Fire Chief tells WSAZ that looters were on the property and were told to leave about 15 to 20 minutes before the fire was reported.

The fire happened at the main office building. The chief says that the power has been shut off to the building for about a year and it is also boarded up.

The chief says it is the third fire at the site this year. There was also a structural collapse which killed a man who was doing demolition.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia Fire Marshal are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

