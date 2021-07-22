Advertisement

Injunction will allow transgender athlete to compete

An injunction was granted Wednesday in the case of an 11-year-old transgender girl.
An injunction was granted Wednesday in the case of an 11-year-old transgender girl.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal judge has granted an injunction that will allow a transgender girl the ability to compete with her school’s cross country team this fall.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin granted the injunction Wednesday.

The 11-year-old transgender girl filed the lawsuit against state leaders and the Harrison County Board of Education after state lawmakers passed a bill that banned trans students from participating in school sports.

Opponents say the bill unfairly targets an already marginalized group. Advocates say the law is designed to protect women being forced to unfairly compete with athletes who identify as women but are biologically male.

Wednesday’s ruling applies to just the specific case out of Harrison County.

The West Virginia ACLU Legal Director Loree Stark told WSAZ that while it is an individual case “it is difficult to see how the state would be able to enforce it against anyone else in a similar position to Becky.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old child was flown to the hospital Monday evening after a high-speed crash involving...
Troopers: 5-year-old child among four seriously hurt in crash; ‘impairment suspected’
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
Head-on crash kills one
Ironton Police have charged Adam Ray with failure to comply with order of police officer,...
Two-state chase ends in arrest
According to the Danville Fire Department, the main office building is on fire.
Crews on scene of fire at Hobet Coal Mine

Latest News

'The Basketball Tournament' comes to Charleston
‘The Basketball Tournament’ comes to Charleston, bringing more business for the community with it
Students and staff at Jackson City Schools in Ohio will be required to wear masks when they...
School district to require masks this fall
Head-on crash kills one
Head-on crash kills one
Chesapeake, Ohio
Chesapeake mayor refutes claims made in recall petition