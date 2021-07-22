Injunction will allow transgender athlete to compete

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal judge has granted an injunction that will allow a transgender girl the ability to compete with her school’s cross country team this fall.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin granted the injunction Wednesday.

The 11-year-old transgender girl filed the lawsuit against state leaders and the Harrison County Board of Education after state lawmakers passed a bill that banned trans students from participating in school sports.

Opponents say the bill unfairly targets an already marginalized group. Advocates say the law is designed to protect women being forced to unfairly compete with athletes who identify as women but are biologically male.

Wednesday’s ruling applies to just the specific case out of Harrison County.

The West Virginia ACLU Legal Director Loree Stark told WSAZ that while it is an individual case “it is difficult to see how the state would be able to enforce it against anyone else in a similar position to Becky.”

