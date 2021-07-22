Advertisement

Lincoln County school to close until further notice due to structural concerns

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One school in Lincoln County will be closed until further notice due to structural concerns.

According to Lincoln County Schools, Duval PK-8 will be closed until further notice.

According to a social media post from Lincoln County Schools, a report from CAS Structural Engineering recommended that additional parts of the Duval PK-8 facility be closed.

Summer school for the Duval PK-8 location will be closed starting on Friday, July 23.

“This will allow us time to thoroughly review the detailed report and make necessary adjustments. We will decide if summer school will continue for the Duval PK-8 location and will provide information as soon as possible,” the post from Lincoln County Schools reads.

Duval PK-8 has been closed before due to cracks in the cafeteria wing. To see our previous coverage, click here.

