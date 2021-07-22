Advertisement

Local archery champion shows Studio 3 how to shoot

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Archery is one of the many sports you can watch during the Olympics.

The top athletes from around the world are in Tokyo with their sights set on a medal.

Lenon Hodge, a 10-year-old student at Hurricane Town Elementary, plans to watch every minute of it.

Here’s a state champion archer who has already competed on the national and world level.

Taylor and Sarah recently caught up with the avid archer for tips on hitting the target.

